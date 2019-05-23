Apple Macbook Air

MacBook Air specs

8
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.3GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen4 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2013
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2014
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte11.6 inch
Resolutie1366x768
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid135 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 9
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen4 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie0.9 MP
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit38 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen30 × 19.2 × 1.82 cm
Gewicht1.08 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2015
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2015-03-12
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte11.6 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen16 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2014
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte11.6 inch
Resolutie1366x768
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid135 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 9
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen4 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie0.9 MP
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit38 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen30 × 19.2 × 1.82 cm
Gewicht1.08 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit256GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2015
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2015-03-12
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte11.6 inch
Resolutie1366x768
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid135 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 9
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie0.9 MP
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit38 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen30 × 19.2 × 1.82 cm
Gewicht1.08 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit256GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2015
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2015-03-12
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid135 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen4 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie0.9 MP
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2015
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2015-03-12
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid135 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie0.9 MP
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2015
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2015-03-12
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid135 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid2.2GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie0.9 MP
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2015
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2015-03-12
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid135 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen4 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie0.9 MP
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit256GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2015
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2015-03-12
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid135 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie0.9 MP
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit256GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2015
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2015-03-12
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid135 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie0.9 MP
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit500GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2015
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2015-03-12
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2015
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2015-03-31
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i7
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid2.2GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.2GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2015
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2015-03-31
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit256GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Uitbreidbaar geheugen512GB Flash storage
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2016
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i7
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid2.2GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.7GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit256GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Uitbreidbaar geheugen512GB Flash storage
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2016
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2015-03-22
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.8GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.9GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.37 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2017
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2017-06-12
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.8GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.9GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.37 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit256GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2017
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2017-06-12
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.8GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid2.9GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.37 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit512GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2017
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2017-06-12
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.6GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2018
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.6GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit256GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2018
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.6GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit512GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2018
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.6GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen16 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2019
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.6GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit128GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2019
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.6GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen16 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit1000GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2019
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.6GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit1000GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2019
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.6GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen16 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit256GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2019
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.6GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit256GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2019
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.6GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen16 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit512GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2019
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13.3 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.6GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.6GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit512GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2019
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.1GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.2GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit256GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2020
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.1GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.5GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen16 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit256GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2020
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.1GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.5GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen8 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit512GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2020
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Beeldscherm
Schermgrootte13 inch
Resolutie1440x900
PaneeltypeLCD-TN
Pixeldichtheid109 ppi
Beeldverhouding16 bij 10
BeeldschermcoatingGlanzend
BacklightEdge-lit
Bediening
ToetsenbordindelingQWERTY
Verlicht toestsenbordJa
TouchpadJa
Type touchpadmultitouch-touchpad
Processor
ChipsetIntel Core i5
VideochipIntel HD Graphics
CPU coresDual Core
Processorsnelheid1.1GHz
Maximale processorsnelheid3.5GHz
Grafische processorIntel HD Graphics 6000
Werkgeheugen16 GB
Camera
Ingebouwde webcamJa
Webcamresolutie720P FaceTime HD-camera
Audio
Geintegreerde speaker(s)Ja
Interne microfoonJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit54 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Accuduur bij gebruik12 uur
ConnectorMagSafe 2
Formaat
Afmetingen32.5 × 22.7 × 1.7 cm
Gewicht1.35 kilo
Software
BesturingssysteemMacOS Sierra
Laatste OSMacOS Sierra
Poorten en verbindingen
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
USB typeUSB 3
Aantal USB poorten2 USB poorten
Type thunderbolt-poortThunderbolt 2
Aantal Thunderbolt-poorten1 Thunderbolt-poorten
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
GeheugenkaartlezerJa
Features
Opslagcapaciteit512GB
OpslagtypePCle-SSD
Sensoren
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Releasejaar2020
Aangekondigd2016-04-01
Releasedatum2016-04-01
Menu
Nieuws Tips Reviews Apps Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren