Apple iPod Touch

iPod Touch specs

8
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Afspeelformaat audioaac, aax, aac+, aax+, aiff, mp3, wav
Scherm
Schermgrootte4 inch
Resolutie1136x640
PaneeltypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid326 ppi
Aantal kleuren16m
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetApple A8
CPU coresSingle Core
CPU snelheid1.1 GHz
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Aantal camera's1
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2.4 f
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
AfspeelformatenMpeg 4, h.264
Accu
TypeLithium-Ion
Accuduur audio40 uur
Accuduur video8 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Afmetingen123.4 × 58.6 × 6.1 mm
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 10
Laatste OSiOS 10
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothBluetooth 4.1
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Sensoren
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
