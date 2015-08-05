|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Afspeelformaat audio
|aac, aax, aac+, aax+, aiff, mp3, wav
|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|4 inch
|Resolutie
|1136x640
|Paneeltype
|IPS LCD
|Pixeldichtheid
|326 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16m
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Toetsenbordtype
|Touchscreen
|Processor
|Chipset
|Apple A8
|CPU cores
|Single Core
|CPU snelheid
|1.1 GHz
|Werkgeheugen
|1 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|8 megapixel
|Aantal camera's
|1
|Front-cameraresolutie
|1.2 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Diafragma
|2.4 f
|Flitser
|Ja
|Flitstype
|LED
|Stabilisatie
|Ja
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Gezichtherkenning
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Afspeelformaten
|Mpeg 4, h.264
|Accu
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Accuduur audio
|40 uur
|Accuduur video
|8 uur
|Connector
|Lightning
|Formaat
|Afmetingen
|123.4 × 58.6 × 6.1 mm
|Spatwaterdicht
|Ja
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|iOS 10
|Laatste OS
|iOS 10
|Verbindingen
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.1
|Features
|Interne opslag
|16 GB
|Sensoren
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Gyroscoop
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Fabrieksgarantie
|2 jaar
32 GB
64 GB
128 GB
