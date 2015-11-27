Apple iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 6S Plus specs

8,5
Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetApple A9
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.8 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GT7600
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie12 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde240 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2750 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd12 uur
Stand-by tijd384 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte158 mm
Breedte78 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht192 gram
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
4G+ (lte advanced)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartNano sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeiPhone 6S Plus
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetApple A9
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.8 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GT7600
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie12 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde240 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2750 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd12 uur
Stand-by tijd384 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte158 mm
Breedte78 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht192 gram
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
4G+ (lte advanced)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartNano sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeiPhone 6S Plus
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetApple A9
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.8 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GT7600
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie12 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde240 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2750 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd12 uur
Stand-by tijd384 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte158 mm
Breedte78 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht192 gram
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
4G+ (lte advanced)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartNano sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeiPhone 6S Plus
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetApple A9
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.8 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GT7600
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie12 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde240 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2750 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd12 uur
Stand-by tijd384 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte158 mm
Breedte78 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht192 gram
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
4G+ (lte advanced)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag128 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartNano sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeiPhone 6S Plus
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Reviews Apps Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren