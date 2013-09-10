Apple iPhone 5

iPhone 5 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4 inch
Resolutie1136x640
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid326 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetApple A6
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR SGX543MP3
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,4
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit1440 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd8 uur
Stand-by tijd225 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte124 mm
Breedte59 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht112 gram
Software
Laatste OSiOS 7
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartNano sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeiPhone 5
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
