|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|3.5 inch
|Resolutie
|320x480
|Schermtype
|LCD
|Pixeldichtheid
|165 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Toetsenbordtype
|Touchscreen
|Processor
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A8
|CPU cores
|Single Core
|CPU snelheid
|0.6 GHz
|Grafische processor
|PowerVR SGX535
|Werkgeheugen
|0.25 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|3.2 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|1
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Diafragma
|2,8
|Flitstype
|No Flash
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|480 x 320
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|1219 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Spreektijd
|12 uur
|Stand-by tijd
|300 uur
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|116 mm
|Breedte
|62 mm
|Dikte
|12 mm
|Gewicht
|135 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|iOS 3.0
|Laatste OS
|iOS 6
|Verbindingen
|2G (edge, gprs)
|Ja
|3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)
|Ja
|Frequentiebereik
|850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR
|Features
|Interne opslag
|8 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|geen
|Type simkaart
|Mini sim
|Trilfunctie
|true
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Proximity sensor
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Productcode
|iPhone 3GS
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar
