Apple iPhone 3GS

iPhone 3GS specs

9
Scherm
Schermgrootte3.5 inch
Resolutie320x480
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid165 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
CPUARM Cortex A8
CPU coresSingle Core
CPU snelheid0.6 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR SGX535
Werkgeheugen0.25 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie3.2 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,8
FlitstypeNo Flash
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie480 x 320
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit1219 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd12 uur
Stand-by tijd300 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte116 mm
Breedte62 mm
Dikte12 mm
Gewicht135 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 3.0
Laatste OSiOS 6
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g
BluetoothBluetooth 2.1 + EDR
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartMini sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeiPhone 3GS
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte3.5 inch
Resolutie320x480
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid165 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
CPUARM Cortex A8
CPU coresSingle Core
CPU snelheid0.6 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR SGX535
Werkgeheugen0.25 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie3.2 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,8
FlitstypeNo Flash
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie480 x 320
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit1219 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd12 uur
Stand-by tijd300 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte116 mm
Breedte62 mm
Dikte12 mm
Gewicht135 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 3.0
Laatste OSiOS 6
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g
BluetoothBluetooth 2.1 + EDR
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartMini sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeiPhone 3GS
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Reviews Apps Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren