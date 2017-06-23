Apple iPad Pro

iPad Pro specs

7
Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie2048x2732
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
ChipsetApple A9
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid2.26 GHz
Werkgeheugen4 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma1,2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit10307 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd10 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte305 mm
Breedte220 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht713 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Laatste OSiOS 10
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
4G+ (lte advanced)Ja
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeA1584
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
