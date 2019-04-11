Apple iPad Mini 5

iPad Mini 5 specs

8
Scherm
Schermgrootte7.9 inch
Resolutie1536x2048
PaneeltypeRetina HD (IPS LCD)
Pixeldichtheid324 ppi
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
Camera
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
Digitale zoomJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Audio
Accu
TypeLithium-Ion
Formaat
StofdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
TrilfunctieNee
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
