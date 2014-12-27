|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|7.9 inch
|Resolutie
|1536x2560
|Pixeldichtheid
|324 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (8974AB)
|CPU
|Krait 400
|CPU cores
|Quad Core
|CPU snelheid
|2.3 GHz
|Grafische processor
|Adreno 330
|Werkgeheugen
|2.0 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|13.0 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|1
|Front-cameraresolutie
|5.0 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Diafragma
|2
|Flitser
|Ja
|Flitstype
|Dual LED
|Stabilisatie
|Ja
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Gezichtherkenning
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|2600 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Polymer
|Spreektijd
|20 uur
|Stand-by tijd
|496 uur
|Connector
|Lightning
|Formaat
|Lengte
|203.0 mm
|Breedte
|135.0 mm
|Dikte
|6.0 mm
|Gewicht
|299 gram
|Stofdicht
|Ja
|Spatwaterdicht
|Ja
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|iOS 9
|Laatste OS
|iOS 10
|Verbindingen
|2G (edge, gprs)
|Ja
|3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)
|Ja
|4G (lte)
|Ja
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Features
|Interne opslag
|64 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|Geen
|Trilfunctie
|1
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Gyroscoop
|Ja
|Proximity sensor
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Productcode
|A1538
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar
|Aangekondigd
|2015-09-01
|Releasedatum
|2015-09-01
