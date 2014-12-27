Apple iPad Mini 4

iPad Mini 4 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte7.9 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid324 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 801 (8974AB)
CPUKrait 400
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid2.3 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 330
Werkgeheugen2.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5.0 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2600 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd20 uur
Stand-by tijd496 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte203.0 mm
Breedte135.0 mm
Dikte6.0 mm
Gewicht299 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 9
Laatste OSiOS 10
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeA1538
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2015-09-01
Releasedatum2015-09-01
