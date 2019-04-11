|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|7.9 inch
|Resolutie
|1536x2048
|Paneeltype
|Retina HD (IPS LCD)
|Pixeldichtheid
|324 ppi
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Stylus ondersteund
|Ja
|Processor
|Camera
|Camera's achterop
|1
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Audio
|Accu
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Formaat
|Stofdicht
|Ja
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|iOS 12
|Verbindingen
|2G (edge, gprs)
|Ja
|3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)
|Ja
|4G (lte)
|Ja
|Features
|Interne opslag
|64 GB
|Trilfunctie
|Nee
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Gyroscoop
|Ja
|Vingerafdrukscanner
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
