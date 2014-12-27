Apple iPad Air

iPad Air specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
ChipsetApple A7
CPUARM Cortex A8
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR G6430
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,4
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit8600 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd10 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte240 mm
Breedte170 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht469 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Laatste OSiOS 10
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeA1474
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
