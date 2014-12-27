|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|10.9 inch
|Paneeltype
|Retina (IPS LCD)
|Pixeldichtheid
|264 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Stylus ondersteund
|Ja
|Processor
|CPU cores
|Hexa Core
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|12 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|1
|Front-cameraresolutie
|7 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Diafragma
|F/2.0
|Flitser
|Ja
|Flitstype
|LED
|Stabilisatie
|Ja
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Type
|Lithium-Polymer
|Connector
|USB-C
|Formaat
|Lengte
|247.6 mm
|Breedte
|178.5 mm
|Dikte
|6.1 mm
|Gewicht
|458 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|iPadOS
|Verbindingen
|2G (edge, gprs)
|Ja
|3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)
|Ja
|4G (lte)
|Ja
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|5GHz ondersteuning
|Ja
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Features
|Interne opslag
|64 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|Geen
|Trilfunctie
|Nee
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Gyroscoop
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Vingerafdrukscanner
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar
|Aangekondigd
|2020-09-15
|Releasedatum
|2020-10-12
