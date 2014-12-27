Apple iPad Air 2020

iPad Air 2020 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte10.9 inch
PaneeltypeRetina (IPS LCD)
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
CPU coresHexa Core
Camera
Cameraresolutie12 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie7 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/2.0
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
TypeLithium-Polymer
ConnectorUSB-C
Formaat
Lengte247.6 mm
Breedte178.5 mm
Dikte6.1 mm
Gewicht458 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemiPadOS
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
TrilfunctieNee
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2020-09-15
Releasedatum2020-10-12
