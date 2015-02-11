Apple iPad Air 2

iPad Air 2 specs

8
Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
ChipsetApple A8X
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GXA6850
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,4
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd10 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte240 mm
Breedte170 mm
Dikte6 mm
Gewicht437 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Laatste OSiOS 10
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeA1566
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
ChipsetApple A8X
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GXA6850
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,4
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd10 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte240 mm
Breedte170 mm
Dikte6 mm
Gewicht437 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Laatste OSiOS 10
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeA1566
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
ChipsetApple A8X
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GXA6850
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,4
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd10 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte240 mm
Breedte170 mm
Dikte6 mm
Gewicht437 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Laatste OSiOS 10
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeA1566
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
ChipsetApple A8X
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GXA6850
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,4
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd10 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte240 mm
Breedte170 mm
Dikte6 mm
Gewicht437 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Laatste OSiOS 10
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag128 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeA1566
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
ChipsetApple A8X
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GXA6850
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,4
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd10 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte240 mm
Breedte170 mm
Dikte6 mm
Gewicht437 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Laatste OSiOS 10
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeA1566
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
ChipsetApple A8X
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GXA6850
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,4
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd10 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte240 mm
Breedte170 mm
Dikte6 mm
Gewicht437 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Laatste OSiOS 10
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeA1566
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
ChipsetApple A8X
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GXA6850
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,4
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd10 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte240 mm
Breedte170 mm
Dikte6 mm
Gewicht437 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Laatste OSiOS 10
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeA1566
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
ChipsetApple A8X
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GXA6850
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,4
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd10 uur
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte240 mm
Breedte170 mm
Dikte6 mm
Gewicht437 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Laatste OSiOS 10
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag128 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeA1566
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Reviews Apps Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren