Apple iPad (2018)

iPad (2018) specs

8
Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie1536x2048
PaneeltypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetApple A10
CPU coresQuad Core
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie1.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/2.4
FlitserJa
Digitale zoomJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorLightning
Formaat
Lengte240 mm
Breedte169.5 mm
Dikte7.5 mm
Gewicht469 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemiOS 12
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
TrilfunctieNee
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Aangekondigd2018-03-27
