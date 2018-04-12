|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|9.7 inch
|Resolutie
|1536x2048
|Paneeltype
|LCD
|Pixeldichtheid
|264 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Processor
|Chipset
|Apple A10
|CPU cores
|Quad Core
|Werkgeheugen
|2 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|8 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|1
|Front-cameraresolutie
|1.2 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Diafragma
|F/2.4
|Flitser
|Ja
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Connector
|Lightning
|Formaat
|Lengte
|240 mm
|Breedte
|169.5 mm
|Dikte
|7.5 mm
|Gewicht
|469 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|iOS 12
|Verbindingen
|2G (edge, gprs)
|Ja
|3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)
|Ja
|4G (lte)
|Ja
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Features
|Interne opslag
|32 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|Geen
|Trilfunctie
|Nee
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Gyroscoop
|Ja
|Vingerafdrukscanner
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Aangekondigd
|2018-03-27
128 GB
